Van Gisbergen edges Heimgartner in Practice 2 at Tasmania

Shane van Gisbergen has gone fastest in Practice 2 for the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint by a margin of two hundredths of a second over Andre Heimgartner.
Van Gisbergen laid down a 0:50.4473s in his late-session qualifying simulation in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing entry, a tenth of a second away from Will Davison’s new practice lap record from earlier in the day when the weather was several degrees cooler at Symmons Plains.
Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) ended up fourth in Practice 2 for the Repco Supercars Championship field on a 0:50.6426s, behind Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) in second and Todd Hazelwood (#35 Truck Assist ZB Commodore).
The Practice 1 fast man had been on top again after the initial flyers on a 0:51.1885s, but van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) held sway at the end of the first runs on a 0:50.6570s.
Davison had not long moved the benchmark to a 0:50.6426s when a red flag was called in the 11th minute due to Jake Kostecki stopping on the back straight with a suspected electrical problem in Tickford Racing’s #56 Tradie Mustang.
With the session underway again, Jack Le Brocq (#34 Truck Assist ZB Commodore) moved up to third with just under four minutes remaining, clocking a 0:50.8101s before the rest went for their qualifying simulations.
Le Brocq’s team-mate Hazelwood then reset the fastest lap with a 0:50.6395s, before Heimgartner clocked a 0:50.4675s and then van Gisbergen the 0:50.4473s in the last two minutes before the chequered flag.
Hazelwood improved again, to a 0:50.6055s, as Davison set a new fastest first sector but ultimately broke the beam in a time of 0:50.6681s, two hundredths shy of his personal-best.
David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) ended up fifth, from Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang), Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore), Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore), championship leader Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore), and Tim Slade (#3 CoolDrive Mustang) in 10th.
Nick Percat was 12th again in the #2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore while Tickford’s best was Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) in 14th.
Scott Pye had a wild moment in the early minutes when he drove his #20 Seiko 5 ZB Commodore into the infield at Turn 1 and ran through the gravel.
He got as high as seventh-fastest, just after the red flag, and ultimately ended up 20th on the timesheet.
Qualifying for Race 3, a three-part knockout session, is due to get underway at 13:50 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.4473
|
|2
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.4675
|0:00.0202
|3
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.6055
|0:00.1582
|4
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.6426
|0:00.1953
|5
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.6691
|0:00.2218
|6
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.6802
|0:00.2329
|7
|18
|IRWIN Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.6869
|0:00.2396
|8
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.7177
|0:00.2704
|9
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.7390
|0:00.2917
|10
|3
|CoolDrive Auto Parts
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.7663
|0:00.3190
|11
|14
|Middy’s Electrical Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.7980
|0:00.3507
|12
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.7983
|0:00.3510
|13
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.8101
|0:00.3628
|14
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.8764
|0:00.4291
|15
|5
|Opposite Lock Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.8804
|0:00.4331
|16
|96
|Automotive Superstore
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.8906
|0:00.4433
|17
|99
|Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.9117
|0:00.4644
|18
|10
|Penrite Racing
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.9592
|0:00.5119
|19
|9
|Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.9751
|0:00.5278
|20
|20
|Team 18 Racing
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:51.0102
|0:00.5629
|21
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:51.0413
|0:00.5940
|22
|76
|PremiAir Subway Racing
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:51.0602
|0:00.6129
|23
|22
|PremiAir Coca Cola Racing
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:51.0668
|0:00.6195
|24
|4
|SCT Logistics Racing
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:51.1973
|0:00.7500
|25
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:51.6756
|0:01.2283
