Saudi Arabian GP to go on after nearby attack

This weekend’s Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will go ahead as planned despite an attack on a nearby oil facility on Friday.

Fire broke out at an Aramco distribution station following an attack claimed by the Yemen Houthi movement.

An emergency meeting between Formula 1, the FIA, drivers, and team principals was held in the moments prior to Free Practice 2, delaying the session by 15 minutes.

Shortly after the session, an updated statement from the sport’s commercial rights holders was released.

“F1 has been in close contact with the relevant authorities following the situation that took place today,” it declared.

“The authorities have confirmed that the event can continue as planned and we will remain in close contact with them and the teams and closely monitor the situation.”

That followed local officials’ efforts to ease concerns that the event could be called off, announcing on social media that the weekend would progress as planned.

“We are aware of the attack on the Aramco distributions station in Jeddah earlier this afternoon and remain in direct contact with the Saudi security authorities, as well as F1 and the FIA to ensure all necessary security and safety measures continue to be implemented to guarantee the safety of all visitors to the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as well as all drivers, teams and stakeholders,” a statement from the Saudi Motorsport Company announced.

“The race weekend schedule will continue as planned.

“The safety and security of all our guests continues to be our main priority and we look forward to welcoming fans for a weekend of premium racing an entertainment.”

Another meeting is scheduled to take place in the F1 paddock in Jeddah at 22:00 local time.

Formula 1 signed a deal with Aramco making the energy and chemicals company a Global Partner in March 2020.

F1 returns to the Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit at 01:00 AEDT on Sunday for Free Practice 3, ahead of Qualifying at 04:00 AEDT.

Sunday’s race gets underway at 20:00 local time, 04:00 AEDT on Monday.