> News > Formula 1

Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 26th March, 2022 - 5:30am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 15 1:30.074
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 23 1:30.214 +0.140s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 12 1:30.320 +0.246s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 24 1:30.360 +0.286s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:30.513 +0.439s
6 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 29 1:30.664 +0.590s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 26 1:30.735 +0.661s
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 26 1:30.760 +0.686s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 14 1:30.832 +0.758s
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:30.886 +0.812s
11 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 27 1:30.944 +0.870s
12 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:30.963 +0.889s
13 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 27 1:31.169 +1.095s
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 28 1:31.372 +1.298s
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 23 1:31.527 +1.453s
16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 30 1:31.615 +1.541s
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo F1 Team 27 1:31.615 +1.541s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 26 1:31.814 +1.740s
19 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 29 1:31.866 +1.792s
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 13 1:32.344 +2.270s

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]