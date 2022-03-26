> News > Formula 1

Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 26th March, 2022 - 2:16am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 1:30.772
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 23 1:30.888 +0.116s
3 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 21 1:31.084 +0.312s
4 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 13 1:31.139 +0.367s
5 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:31.317 +0.545s
6 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:31.505 +0.733s
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 24 1:31.563 +0.791s
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 25 1:32.026 +1.254s
9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 19 1:32.364 +1.592s
10 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 22 1:32.381 +1.609s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 23 1:32.506 +1.734s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:32.582 +1.810s
13 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 23 1:32.594 +1.822s
14 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo F1 Team 25 1:32.608 +1.836s
15 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 18 1:32.839 +2.067s
16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:33.034 +2.262s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 24 1:33.087 +2.315s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 25 1:33.529 +2.757s
19 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 21 1:34.429 +3.657s
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 2

