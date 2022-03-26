Record-breaking Davison pips van Gisbergen in Supercars Practice 1

Will Davison has pipped 2021 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen to the fastest lap in Practice 1 for the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

Davison drove his Shell V-Power Racing Team entry to a practice record 0:50.3450s near the end of the opening half-hour hit-out at Symmons Plains, 0.0768s quicker than van Gisbergen went in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing car.

Tickford Racing had cars in third and fourth, being those of Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) and James Courtney (#5 Opposite Lock Mustang) respectively, with Anton De Pasquale fifth all-told in the second of the Shell V-Power Mustangs.

All rolled out on super soft tyres, the only compound in play this weekend, and Jake Kostecki (#56 Unit Mustang) was fastest after the initial flyers on a 0:52.3483s before being usurped next time around by team-mate Courtney on a 0:51.1043s.

At the end of the first runs, van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) held sway on a 0:50.8805s, just under a tenth of a second quicker than David Reynolds’ (#26 Penrite Mustang) 0:50.9787s.

Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) split them with a 0:50.9464s on a relatively early second run, then Davison (#17 Mustang) moved to second spot with a 0:50.9238s on his third run.

As the session moved towards its final five minutes, Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore) jumped to the top with a 0:50.8427s before Waters beat that with a 0:50.6361s.

The pattern continued on their following laps, Winterbottom clocking a 0:50.6174s and Waters a 0:50.5594s, then Heimgartner once again moved into second spot on a 0:50.5992s.

Courtney subsequently set a 0:50.5624s to get back as high as second on the timing screen as the rest went for their final flyers.

With the chequered flag about to be waved, van Gisbergen broke the practice/qualifying record with a 0:50.4218s but it would be beaten moments later by Davison’s effort.

Waters ended up third and Courtney fourth, from De Pasquale (#11 Mustang), Heimgartner, current Repco Supercars Championship leader Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore), Todd Hazelwood (#35 Truck Assist ZB Commodore), Winterbottom, and Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) in 10th.

Nick Percat (#2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore) ended up 12th in the second Walkinshaw Andretti United entry, and Tim Slade brought up the rear after a power steering problem for the #3 CoolDrive Mustang.

Practice 2, another 30-minute session, starts at 11:40 local time/AEDT.

Results: Practice 1