Record-breaking Davison pips van Gisbergen in Supercars Practice 1

Will Davison. Picture: Mark Horsburgh
Will Davison has pipped 2021 Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen to the fastest lap in Practice 1 for the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.
Davison drove his Shell V-Power Racing Team entry to a practice record 0:50.3450s near the end of the opening half-hour hit-out at Symmons Plains, 0.0768s quicker than van Gisbergen went in the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing car.
Tickford Racing had cars in third and fourth, being those of Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) and James Courtney (#5 Opposite Lock Mustang) respectively, with Anton De Pasquale fifth all-told in the second of the Shell V-Power Mustangs.
All rolled out on super soft tyres, the only compound in play this weekend, and Jake Kostecki (#56 Unit Mustang) was fastest after the initial flyers on a 0:52.3483s before being usurped next time around by team-mate Courtney on a 0:51.1043s.
At the end of the first runs, van Gisbergen (#97 ZB Commodore) held sway on a 0:50.8805s, just under a tenth of a second quicker than David Reynolds’ (#26 Penrite Mustang) 0:50.9787s.
Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore) split them with a 0:50.9464s on a relatively early second run, then Davison (#17 Mustang) moved to second spot with a 0:50.9238s on his third run.
As the session moved towards its final five minutes, Mark Winterbottom (#18 Irwin Tools ZB Commodore) jumped to the top with a 0:50.8427s before Waters beat that with a 0:50.6361s.
The pattern continued on their following laps, Winterbottom clocking a 0:50.6174s and Waters a 0:50.5594s, then Heimgartner once again moved into second spot on a 0:50.5992s.
Courtney subsequently set a 0:50.5624s to get back as high as second on the timing screen as the rest went for their final flyers.
With the chequered flag about to be waved, van Gisbergen broke the practice/qualifying record with a 0:50.4218s but it would be beaten moments later by Davison’s effort.
Waters ended up third and Courtney fourth, from De Pasquale (#11 Mustang), Heimgartner, current Repco Supercars Championship leader Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore), Todd Hazelwood (#35 Truck Assist ZB Commodore), Winterbottom, and Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol ZB Commodore) in 10th.
Nick Percat (#2 Mobil 1 NTI ZB Commodore) ended up 12th in the second Walkinshaw Andretti United entry, and Tim Slade brought up the rear after a power steering problem for the #3 CoolDrive Mustang.
Practice 2, another 30-minute session, starts at 11:40 local time/AEDT.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.3450
|
|2
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.4218
|0:00.0768
|3
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.5594
|0:00.2144
|4
|5
|Opposite Lock Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.5624
|0:00.2174
|5
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.5963
|0:00.2513
|6
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.5992
|0:00.2542
|7
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.5994
|0:00.2544
|8
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.6079
|0:00.2629
|9
|18
|IRWIN Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.6174
|0:00.2724
|10
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.6257
|0:00.2807
|11
|99
|Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.6339
|0:00.2889
|12
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.7061
|0:00.3611
|13
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.7886
|0:00.4436
|14
|10
|Penrite Racing
|Lee Holdsworth
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:50.8207
|0:00.4757
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.8390
|0:00.4940
|16
|14
|Middy’s Electrical Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.8853
|0:00.5403
|17
|96
|Automotive Superstore
|Macauley Jones
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.9054
|0:00.5604
|18
|9
|Boost Mobile Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:50.9501
|0:00.6051
|19
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:51.0353
|0:00.6903
|20
|76
|PremiAir Subway Racing
|Garry Jacobson
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:51.2269
|0:00.8819
|21
|20
|Team 18 Racing
|Scott Pye
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:51.2954
|0:00.9504
|22
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:51.3276
|0:00.9826
|23
|22
|PremiAir Coca Cola Racing
|Chris Pither
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:51.3382
|0:00.9932
|24
|4
|SCT Logistics Racing
|Jack Smith
|Holden Commodore ZB
|0:51.4200
|0:01.0750
|25
|3
|CoolDrive Auto Parts
|Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|0:51.5704
|0:01.2254
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]