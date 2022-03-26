McLaren fix ‘not an overnight change’

A solution to McLaren’s slow start to the 2022 Formula 1 season is not going to arrive in time for the Australian Grand Prix, suggests Daniel Ricciardo.

The Aussie finished 14th at the opening race of the season in Bahrain, one spot up from team-mate Lando Norris.

It was a far cry from the same event a year ago when Norris claimed third as McLaren went on to finish fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Pre-season testing began promisingly enough, though a comparative lack of progress from Barcelona, compounded by brake troubles during testing in Bahrain, left the squad playing catch up.

Fundamentally, the issue is one of a lack of downforce, specifically on slow speed corners, with Bahrain highlighting those weaknesses.

A week on from the opening round, the team is continuing to work towards resolving the issues which currently blight the MCL36.

“There has to be,” Ricciardo said when asked if there was light at the end of the tunnel.

“That’s what we work towards, and we’ll keep working towards it until we get to see the light, if you will.

“I think it’s going to be a bit of a process now. It’s not an overnight change, it’s not a change that can happen in the space of a week.”

This weekend’s race in Saudi Arabia, in theory at least, should see improved performances from Ricciardo and Norris.

The Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit was freshly laid prior to last December’s race, making it a far smoother surface than seen a week ago.

There are also comparatively few slow speed corners at a venue which bills itself as the fastest street track on the F1 calendar.

“So maybe here, this circuit maybe plays more to our car and we do a little better, but I think we have some bigger changes to address to get us really in a top five position,” Ricciardo noted.

“But that’s what we have to work harder now than ever for, to get there. At some point we’ll get there.”

On Friday, Norris ended Free Practice 2 in seventh, only 0.6s away from pace-setting Charles Leclerc, while Ricciardo was 15th, 0.7s slower than his team-mate.

Practice in Saudi Arabia continues with Free Practice 3 from 01:00 AEDT this evening.