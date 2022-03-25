RESULTS: The return of the Adelaide 500

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked: What aspect of the Adelaide 500 matters most to you?

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results.

At the time of publication, 67.95 percent of people had voted for ‘Super500, two-race format’, an overwhelming majority. Other favourites were ‘support categories’ at 12.21 percent, while the three-race SuperSprint format garnered just 5.89 percent of votes. You can have a look at the data below:

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section.