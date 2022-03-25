Red Bull breached curfew ahead of Saudia Arabian GP weekend

Personnel from Red Bull Racing were found within the Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit after 23:00 on Wednesday night ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Curfew periods preclude crew associated with the operation of cars from being at the venue during block periods over the course of the race weekend, and its preceding days.

On Wednesday, that curfew period extended from 23:00 and carried though to noon on Thursday.

While Red Bull crew were onsite beyond the allowed time, there is no penalty associated as teams are afforded eight such exceptions throughout the year.

“Last Wednesday team personnel of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the thirteen hour period which commenced at 23:00 on 23 March, forty-two hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends twenty-nine hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 12:00 on 24 March,” FIA Formula 1 technical delegate Jo Bauer reported.

“This was the first of the eight individual exceptions permitted for the Oracle Red Bull Racing team during the 2022 Formula One Championship season and therefore no action should be taken.”

The Milton Keynes squad heads into the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after suffering a double retirement a week ago in Bahrain.

A statement from the team confirmed a fuel system failure, as was suspected by team boss Christian Horner at the time.

Max Verstappen had been running second prior to slowing and parking his RB18 in the garage in the closing laps, while team-mate Sergio Perez spun when the rear of his car locked up as he began the final lap.

“We’re pretty convinced that we managed to get on top of it,” said Perez ahead of opening practice in Saudi Arabia.

“It was the same issue with both cars but the result was different, and at different points.

“But at the end of the day, it was the same cause and we believe that we have the problem solved.”

Opening practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix begins at 01:00 AEDT.