Racing cancelled at new Sydney speedway due to construction work

Upcoming events at the new Eastern Creek Speedway have been cancelled due to ongoing construction work.

The Sydney venue only opened a fortnight ago, at its third attempt, but is unlikely to see racing again until late next month.

A statement issued by the track advised, “It is with sadness we advise that all events at Eastern Creek Speedway are cancelled for the immediate future, whilst the venue is completed.

“To date we have been proceeding with scheduled events, however it has become increasingly difficult to prepare for event days and we have now been limited with access to the venue, infield and track during the week.

“At this stage, we are hoping to recommence with our planned calendar from April 23/24 for the NSW Sprintcar Title.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope you can understand the safety and preparation required for an event is our paramount concern.

“Any tickets pre-purchased for this weekend’s event will be refunded.”

The track was supposed to open in January before that was postponed due to construction delays arising from a wave of COVID-19 in New South Wales, and the next date of February 26 was missed due to wet weather.

A grand opening finally took place on Saturday, March 12, when Jamie Veal made history as first ever 410 Sprintcar feature race winner at Eastern Creek Speedway in a shortened A-Main.

As the name suggests, it is a neighbouring venue of the circuit formerly known as Eastern Creek International Raceway and now as Sydney Motorsport Park, as well as Sydney Dragway.

It is the replacement for Sydney Speedway, also known as Parramatta City Raceway, which was compulsorily acquired as part of a major public transport project and closed in 2020.