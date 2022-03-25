NASCAR issues hefty sanction against Keselowski, RFK

NASCAR has come down hard on the #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team following a technical infringement.

The entry driven by Brad Keselowski was sent to the rear of the field for the Atlanta Motor Speedway race last weekend for “unapproved adjustments”.

Upon further inspection at NASCAR’s R&D Centre in North Carolina, the entry has been whacked with a L2-level penalty under Sections 14.1 and 14.5 of the series’ rule book, relating to “the modification of a single source supplied part”.

A series of hefty sanctions includes a 100-point penalty against both Keselowski and the team, and a $100,000 fine and four-race suspension levelled against crew chief Matt McCall.

Furthermore, Keselowski will have a 10-point NASCAR Playoffs penalty hanging over his head, should he make it that far.

Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series winner, has dropped from 16th to 35th in the standings as a result of the penalty.

Circuit of the Americas hosts the sixth points-paying event of the 2022 season this weekend, as 59-year-old Boris Said makes a comeback to the top-tier.