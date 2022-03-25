Major changes for Motorsport Australia Superlicence system

Motorsport Australia has opened up the pathway for aspiring drivers to secure a Superlicence, making the system less Dunlop Super2 Series-focused.

Changes announced last year had cemented the Supercars feeder series’ importance in the process of gaining a Motorsport Australia Superlience.

Barry Rogers, the Australian Racing Group’s largest shareholder and now a Supercars board member, last week publicly criticised the system as a “restraint of trade” and blamed it for dwindling grid numbers in the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

Speedcafe.com understands Motorsport Australia had been working towards overhauling the system for some time before then, however – and two major changes have now been made official.

The first is the removal of additional criteria which effectively required most applicants to have completed six Super2 rounds in the previous three years.

While Super2 is still considered the premier pathway to the Repco Supercars Championship, the change is designed to give more weight to other categories.

That should give a boost to drivers who would have found themselves in the situation that Nathan Herne did in 2020, and Matthew Payne last year.

The criteria of holding a minimum of an FIA International Grade C licence, being at least 17 years of age, and having accumulated at least 13 points under either the FIA or Motorsport Australia Superlience points framework in the five years prior to application, all remain.

However, in the absence of having the necessary 13 points, a Superlicence can be obtained by meeting one of the following criteria:

i. Be one of the first six (6) of the final classification of the previous year’s Supercars Australia Super2 Series. If one (1) or more Driver/s currently holding a Motorsport Australia Superlicence are within the first six of the final classification, eligibility for a Motorsport Australia Superlicence shall extend up to a maximum of the first eight (8) of the final classification of the previous year’s Series; or

ii. Have competed in a minimum of 3 rounds of the Supercars Championship within the last 5 years; or

iii. Hold a minimum of a Gold FIA Driver Categorisation

Applying for special dispensation also remains an option.

The second key change is that applications will now have to be submitted by Supercars teams on behalf of an individual, rather than being submitted by the individual themselves.

It’s believed that will circumvent any application decisions that aren’t around a driver who has a formal arrangement locked in.

Revisions have also been made to the Superlicence points table, with the National Formula Ford Series and New Zealand Toyota 86 Series added.

The former follows its return to Motorsport Australia Series status, announced last month.

A Motorsport Australia spokesperson confirmed to Speedcafe.com the changes would be implemented shortly.

“An updated Superlicence application form, highlighting the changes to eligibility and the points allocations, will be available on our website in the coming days,” said the spokesperson.

Motorsport Australia has indicated its Superlicence system is constantly under review.

Championship/Series 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th >9th Supercars Championship* 13 11 9 6 4 3 2 1 0 0 Supercars Development/Super2 Series 12 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 GT Endurance Championship 12 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 GT Championship 12 10 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 S5000 Drivers Championship/Gold Star 12 10 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Porsche Carerra Cup Championship (2022 and onwards) 12 10 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Formula 4 Championship* 12 10 7 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 TCR Series 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Porsche Carrera Cup Series (2021 and previous) 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 NZ Toyota Racing Series* 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Super3/V8 Touring Car Series 10 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 ARG Trans Am Series 7 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 Toyota 86 Series 7 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 Porsche Sprint Challenge Series 7 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 GT3 Trophy Series 7 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 National Formula Ford Series 7 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 NZ Touring Car Championship 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 NZ Toyota 86 Series 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 NZ Formula Ford Championship 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 State Formula Ford Championship 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 SuperUtes/V8 SuperUtes Series 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Production Car Series 5 4 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Touring Car Masters Series 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aussie Racing Car Series 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Radical Cup 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sports Racer/Prototype Series 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sports Sedan Series 5 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Karting Championship (KZ2, KA1) 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: Championships/Series are Australian unless specifically indicated

* Eligible for FIA Superlicence and Motorsport Australia Superlicence points. All other categories are eligible for Motorsport Australia Superlicence points