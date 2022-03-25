Lowndes, Beattie set for 500km charity ride

Craig Lowndes and Daryl Beattie will undertake a 500km, single-day motorcycle ride for charity in the mountains of South East Queensland next week.

The seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and three-time 500cc world championship race winner will be joined by members of the business community on the inaugural Ride For Good, to raise money for medical research.

It has been organised by The Common Good, an initiative of Brisbane’s Prince Charles Hospital, to generate funds for research into heart disease, lung disease, mental health, and dementia; conditions that affect over 90 percent of the community.

“I’m thrilled to join the first ‘Ride for Good’ and help contribute to a cause as important and powerful as The Common Good,” said Lowndes.

“$44; that’s all it takes to fund one-hour of medical research through the life changing projects that The Common Good support; projects that are making a difference to the health of our community not only in Brisbane, but at a state and national level.”

Beattie remarked, “It’s set to be an incredible day.

“South East Queensland has such a wonderfully diverse landscape and I’m looking forward to a great day of riding at the same time knowing that we’re supporting some truly innovative projects such as identifying potential new drugs that could prevent people from dying of sudden heart failure.”

The Common Good CEO Michael Hornby hailed Lowndes, Beattie, and all those taking part.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of our generous community,” said Hornby, who has already raised more than 98 hours of research towards his ride.

“We know that the last two years have been particularly tough off the back of COVID as well as the recent floods, but to see some of Brisbane’s incredible business leaders help us provide the sustainable funding that is needed to make sure medical breakthroughs can still happen is something really special and that we are truly grateful for.

“We thank Craig and Daryl and our team of motorcycle enthusiasts who by raising vital funds for medical research, really are riding for good.”

The group is aiming to raise a total of $44,000 to fund over 1000 hours of medical research.

They will depart the Brisbane suburb of Chermside on the morning of next Wednesday, March 30 for eight hours of riding.

Along the way, they will pass through Mount Glorious, the Glasshouse Mountains, and Mount Mee, before returning to The Prince Charles Hospital in the afternoon.

To donate, visit www.rideforgood.com.au.