> News > Formula 1

Key facts and figures, Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Friday 25th March, 2022 - 9:49pm

All the facts and figures you need for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Venue: Jeddah Corniche Street Circuit
Lap Length: 6.174 km (50 Laps, 308.7km)
Lap Record: 1:30.734 (Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2021)
First Held: 2021

F1 Power Unit Component Use by Driver

Num Driver Team ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 2 1
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Drivers are allowed for the season;

  • 3x Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Turbo Charger (TC), Motor Generator Unit Heat (MGU-H), Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (MGU-K)
  • 2x Energy Store (ES), Control Electronics (CE)
  • 8x Exhaust Systems (EX)

For each subsequent component;

  • The first time an additional element is used: Ten grid place penalty
  • The next times an additional element is used: Five grid place penalty

Event Tyre Compounds

Hard Medium Soft
C2 C3 C4
  • Pirelli selects three compounds from its range for each event, designated C1 (hardest) to C5 (softest)
  • Drivers must use two different compounds of tyres during a dry weather race
  • For 2022, drivers who progress to Qualifying 3 do not have to start Sunday’s race on the tyres they set their fastest lap on in Qualifying 2

Driver Super Licence Penalty Points

Driver Pts
Yuki Tsunoda 8
Max Verstappen 7
Sergio Perez 7
Nicholas Latifi 6
Nikita Mazepin 6
Sebastian Vettel 6
Lando Norris 5
Valtteri Bottas 5
Pierre Gasly 3
Fernando Alonso 2
Lewis Hamilton 2
Esteban Ocon 3
George Russell 1

Drivers who amass more than 12 penalty points over a 12-month period will receive a one-race ban

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]