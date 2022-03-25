Hulkenberg to continue for Aston Martin

Nico Hulkenberg will continue with Aston Martin at this weekend’s Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hulkenberg was a last-minute stand in for Sebastian Vettel at the Bahrain Grand Prix a week ago after the latter returned a positive COVID test.

The 34-year-old remained in the frame heading into this weekend’s event as Vettel continued to return positive test results.

Taking to social media, Aston Martin confirmed that the four-time world champion will now indeed be absent in Jeddah.

“[Nico Hulkenberg] will practice, qualify and race alongside [Lance Stroll],” the squad announced on Twitter.

“Despite lack of mileage in the AMR22, Nico coped well in Bahrain and we are sure he will do likewise in Jeddah.

“We expect Sebastian Vettel to be fit for the Australian GP.”

Aston Martin had held off making a decision on whether Hulkenberg would again get the nod to give Vettel maximum opportunity to recover.

Practice in Saudi Arabia begins tonight from 01:00 AEDT.