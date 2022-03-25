> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Ambrose, Tander take Gen3 prototypes for a spin

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 25th March, 2022 - 3:46pm

Images from Symmons Plains as Marcos Ambrose and Garth Tander got behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro Gen3 Supercars prototypes today.

Pictures: Mark Horsburgh

2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship
2022 Repco Supercars Championship

