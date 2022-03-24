> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Thursday 24th March, 2022 - 5:30pm

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah.

Saturday, March 26

Practice 1, 00:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 03:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, March 20

Practice 3, 00:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 03:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 05:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, March 21

Pre-race, 02:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 03:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-Race, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

