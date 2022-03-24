Testing of new IndyCar engines brought forward
IndyCars at Texas Motor Speedway
Inaugural testing of IndyCar’s incoming engines has been brought forward to the start of next week.
The new 2.4-litre V6s were set to be run for the first time on March 30-31 at Sebring, a popular venue for IndyCar testing.
Instead, however, both the Chevrolet and Honda units will get miles put through them on the Monday and Tuesday of March 28-29 on Indianapolis’ road course (dates local).
The new engines are set to produce a base of 800 horsepower, with a supplementary hybrid system set to bring the total figure to 900 horsepower.
The 2.4-litre hybrid formula was set to take effect in 2022, before a postponement was announced in October 2020 because of challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A delay of another season was decided upon earlier this month, due to “ongoing global supply chain challenges with some hybrid system components”.
Chevrolet-powered cars have won the first two races of the current season, driven by Scott McLaughlin on the streets of St Petersburg and his Team Penske team-mate Josef Newgarden at Texas Motor Speedway.
The campaign continues with the Grand Prix of Long Beach, another street circuit, on April 8-10 (local time), while Indianapolis hosts the fifth event of the year on the road course in mid-May.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]