Tekworkx Motorsport building new, larger workshop

Tekworkx Motorsport is having a new state-of-the-art workshop built on the Gold Coast to allow for its expansion plans.

Currently based in Molendinar, Tekworkx fields multiple cars in each of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, and the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86 Series.

With desires to run further cars soon enough, the team has secured an 1800sqm parcel of land in Upper Coomera.

The building itself will be 950sqm, with capacity to house the Tekworkx transporter, plus space for purpose-built areas including a simulator, gym, boardroom and potentially an in-house dyno.

“We are looking at expanding our number of competing cars,” said team owner Rob Woods.

“We have an order for a new MARC Car that is expected to arrive mid-year and are also looking at purchasing a GT car of which brand has not been decided; there are also plans in place to increase our numbers in some of our current categories.

“At the moment we basically have cars stored in another factory unit within the complex of our current location, which works, but I want to have everything in one facility.”

With development due to wrap up by the end of July, the team will move in as soon as feasible to begin reaping the rewards.

“This development is one that will greatly improve our capabilities as a race team, being able to operate out of a brand new workshop and office designed from the ground up to be purpose fit for a race team,” said Woods.

“We will still be based on the Gold Coast, in fact we’re moving just about 15 minutes from our current location.

“The workshop is only going to be five minutes from the M1 motorway so the access is great, and it will allow our transporter to get straight on the motorway and head south or north off to events.”