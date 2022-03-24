SuperUtes entry list for Round 1 in Tasmania released

A 15-car field will take to Symmons Plains for Round 1 of the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series this weekend.

The Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint which the category is racing in support of represents the first event on the Apple Isle for SuperUtes in either its diesel or more contemporary petrol V8 eras.

While Ryal Harris, a series winner in both SuperUtes incarnations and also the V8 Utes of old, has moved on to the Dunlop Super2 Series, a number of established front-runners remain in the dual cab race cars.

Among them are Western Sydney Motorsport’s Craig Woods and Ben Walsh, plus Sieders Racing Team’s Aaron Borg and Craig Dontas in a Ryco-backed Mitsubishi Triton.

Hobart driver Layton Barker makes for a local presence in the field, behind the wheel of another Sieders Triton.

“The thing that is going to be the best this weekend is getting down to Tassie,” said category manager James Stewart.

“It’s a fresh track, these cars haven’t driven there with our new V8 power, and the circuit is unlike anything else in the country.

“There’s so much variety now in the V8 SuperUtes, it’s hard to know who will be fighting for the wins.

“It’s will be good to see if the Tritons and BT-50 can be up there. I think it’s going to be anyone’s game, and possibly, the team that can get on the set-up because it’s going to be a very busy circuit in a ute.

“I also can’t wait for the Tassie fans to get to see these cars on track. We know the Tasmanians love their motorsport, and they love their utilities, so this is the perfect match.”

The SuperUtes will run to a four-race format this weekend, with two each on the Saturday and Sunday of the event, after one practice session and qualifying tomorrow afternoon.

Entry list: Round 1, Symmons Plains International Raceway