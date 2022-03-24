Do you want to be an accountant for a Supercars team?

Often when you see job vacancies in motorsport they revolve around having a mechanical aptitude. Not this one.

Erebus Motorsport is looking for an accountant to join its Supercars team, with a growing demand for small business level accounting.

The role is based out of Dandenong South in Victoria working collaboratively with Erebus sister company B59 Accounting.

As the JobStop.com advertisement reads, “the opportunity is available to make this position yours and work harmoniously to implement your own structures and lead our accounts department with accuracy and detail”.

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan explained they are looking for a team player.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for someone to work in a professional motorsport team,” said Ryan.

“Accuracy and attention to detail is vital within every one of our departments, and it will be no different in this accounting role.

“For the right person, it’s an opportunity to lead our accounts department and truly own the work that you do.

“We are a tight-knit group and looking for someone to fit in to our family-orientated team.

“We encourage people who have a strong work ethic and are great team players to apply.”

A successful candidate will have an accounting degree or similar, according to the ad.

Other components of the role include: a 40-hour working week, training programme if required, and a private office.

CLICK HERE to apply at Erebus Motorsport.