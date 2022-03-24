2022 Supercars season guide released for fans

The official Repco Supercars Championship Season Guide is now available for fans to have at their fingertips whether watching the racing on TV or trackside.

Formerly only available to accredited members of the media, the Season Guide is considered the ‘bible’ for fans and media alike and is now available to order now here.

This year’s guide has expanded to 224 pages, is printed in full colour and has been expanded for 2022 to include additional statistics and information on each of the 25 drivers and every team in pit lane in the 2022 Supercars Championship.

It also includes tables and lists of this year’s race formats, car specifications, last year’s driver and team championship pointscores, event previews of each round including historical statistics (full lists of previous winners and pole sitters), record books for the Bathurst 1000 and Supercars Championship, Hall of Fame Inductees information, season award winners lists and Dunlop Series information covering Super2 and Super3.

Produced by the V8 Sleuth team led by publisher Aaron Noonan, the official Supercars Championship Season Guide is printed in limited numbers every year.