Premat in Bathurst 1000 talks with multiple teams

Alexandre Premat says he is in talks with several Supercars teams about contesting this year’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The Frenchman’s last appearance came in 2019, when he won the Great Race with Scott McLaughlin at the outfit formerly known as DJR Team Penske.

Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on Premat competing in the world-renowned 161-lap endurance race.

The Las Vegas-based driver had a contract to run the 2020 and 2021 editions with Tickford Racing, though travel restrictions ultimately put paid to those plans.

With Tickford Racing having already confirmed an all-Australian line-up for this year’s crown jewel event, Premat is looking elsewhere.

“As you know, the last two years here with COVID, I couldn’t fly over to Australia,” Premat told Speedcafe.com.

“For this year, I don’t know yet if I’m going to race it or not. I’m still in contact with a few teams around there.

“If there is an opportunity to come to Bathurst in a good car, in a good position, maybe in a wildcard, for sure I would try to come.

“Besides that, if there is nothing that can be as a good option… I mean, I don’t want to come to Bathurst and just finish P5 or P10 or P13 and just to say I just competed in Bathurst.

“I won Bathurst, for sure I would love to keep that momentum with Tickford the last two years, but unfortunately with the COVID it hit the team, it hit the championship, with the co-drivers there is only one race.

“Even to do the travelling for one race, it makes it a little bit harder. When you do the test, it’s a long period away, and for three races it’s a pretty good move.

“We’ll see how it goes. Obviously, there are two teams going to do a wildcard, if they are interested, they know that I am on the list. We will see what happens.”

Although disappointed not to be on the grid with Tickford Racing, Premat said he understands the team’s decision not to bring him onboard this year.

“I spoke with Tim [Edwards, Tickford Racing CEO] obviously and for sure, we wish I could come back on his team but I think he found a better solution in finding an Australian driver – it’s more efficient, less cost, ” said Premat.

“For sure, I have to worry about the flights, accommodation, the time, and we never know what would happen in the next six months, whether we would be hit with the COVID, which I don’t think will happen. The process of travelling to Australia, it’s getting better.

“In the meantime, I contacted a few teams. I don’t want to say I’m on the shortlist, but I am on the list and maybe for a wildcard and see how it plays out.”

The two teams he mentions in relation to wildcards are presumably Triple Eight Race Engineering and Erebus Motorsport.

It’s widely known throughout the Supercars paddock that a Triple Eight wildcard has again been tabled on the back of its Supercheap Auto-sponsored effort last year.

Premat has previously worked with Triple Eight, claiming second in the 2016 Bathurst 1000 alongside Shane van Gisbergen.

Erebus, meanwhile, has indicated its plans to revive the ill-fated all-Kiwi wildcard with Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway backed by Boost Mobile owner Peter Adderton.

Should that eventuate, both those seats are likely already accounted for by the New Zealanders.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has also entertained the prospect of a wildcard with an all-star line-up, as it facilitated in 2019.

This year being the last year of the Gen2 era, and the team having a spare car in its cache, might improve those prospects.

Premat said in an ideal world he would like to partner McLaughlin, although the three-time Supercars champion is more likely to team up one of the full-timers at Dick Johnson Racing.

“I wish I could come back and have a crack at Bathurst again,” said Premat.

“I love the track. For sure, I would be a good co-driver for any of them. I don’t want to say I want to have the best car to win the race, but at least be in a position to fight for the race.

“It’s always hard as a business. I can understand the Australian teams, they are having their driers, it is more convenient, cheaper. I fully understand that.

“The best would be to do a wildcard with McLaughlin, that would be fun. He’s doing super good in IndyCar.

“I’m sure he’s going to have a crack over there, but for sure, a wildcard, Premat/McLaughlin, that would be awesome, but we’ll see.”

Premat, in the meantime, will continue racing in the United States in the IMSA SportsCar Championship-feeding IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge with GT4 team RS1.

This year’s Bathurst 1000 takes place across October 6-9.