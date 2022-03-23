Foxtel secures multi-year Formula 1 broadcast extension

Formula 1 will remain on Foxtel as its primary broadcaster in Australia with the announcement of a new multi-year deal.

The new agreement will see all practice sessions, qualifying, and races live and uninterrupted on its subscription television and Kayo streaming platform.

However, there was no commitment to broadcasting testing after Australian fans missed out on coverage from the Bahrain pre-season test earlier this month.

Speedcafe.com’s efforts to question Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany during the announcement regarding how testing will be treated going forward were ignored.

From next season the F1TV service will be integrated into the pay-TV service for customers who have an IQ set top box.

F1TV offers an array of additional features such as live timing and on-board cameras, much of which is already available via Kayo Sports.

“I’m absolutely delighted to announce that we are taking our relationship with Formula 1 to the next level as a result of a new multi-year rights extension,” said Delany.

“This will see Foxtel and Kayo Sports build on its exclusive presence as the home of Formula 1 in Australia with every broadcast, every practice, every qualifying and every race live, and all races in 4k Ultra High Definition on Foxtel.

“But we’re going to go deeper with the integration of even more exclusive Formula 1 content as an Australian first we will integrate the innovative F1TV app into the Foxtel IQ in season 2023.”

“It is great to renew our partnership with the Foxtel group,” Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added.

“Their comprehensive coverage in Australia brings the excitement of Formula 1 to our dedicated fans and new audiences.

“Foxtel are the best platform in Australia for Formula 1 and we are hugely excited for the future our partnership.”

No date for when the new agreement runs to was announced.