Davison headlines capacity S5000 field for AGP

All 17 S5000 cars will hit the track at Albert Park next month in support of the 2022 Formula 1 Heineken Australian Grand Prix.

Among the new faces will be six-time Indianapolis 500 starter James Davison, the cousin of Supercars veterans Will and Alex Davison.

The 35-year-old, who last year competed in 20 NASCAR Cup Series races, will line-up for Team BRM with backing from Pilatus.

Davison had made his S5000 debut at the 2020 AGP, only for no racing to proceed as COVID-19 forced the event to be called off.

Other newcomers include Super2 Series stalwart Matt Chahda, Garry Rogers Motorsport teen Sebastien Amadio, Australian Formula Ford driver Conor Somers, and Hyundai Excel competitor Lee Stibbs.

Zane Goddard is back for a second straight round, while Nathan Herne returns to the GRM line-up having skipped Rounds 1 and 2 this year.

Two seats are listed as ‘TBA’, with GRM to announce the identities of those drivers later in the week.

Tim Macrow leads the standings by just one point over 2021 Gold Star winner Joey Mawson, with both Cooper Webster and James Golding merely two points further adrift.

There will be three S5000 races across the AGP weekend, with one each on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Entry list: S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, Albert Park (Round 3)