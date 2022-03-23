Date set for Formula E’s Gen3 launch

Formula E will launch its Gen3 car next month in Monaco ahead of its competitive debut in the 2022/23 season.

The latest all-electric race car will be revealed on April 28 at the Yacht Club de Monaco, just days out from the Monaco E-Prix.

“Formula E’s Gen3 race car represents a leap forward for motorsport and electric mobility,” said Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle.

“Designed to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can be packaged together without compromise, the Gen3 car is our most powerful, lightest, and fastest race car to date.

“We look forward to finally taking the covers off the Gen3 in Monaco, a location steeped in motor racing history, and seeing the car light up city streets around the world next season.”

Added Formula E founder and chairman Alejandro Agag: “The arrival of the Gen3 is the latest momentous step of an incredible journey for the championship.

“We have come a long way – as electric vehicles have – in less than a decade.

“And we are not stopping as we bring together industry leaders to imagine the possibilities of the future of all-electric single-seater motorsport.”

Monaco will also play host to a roundtable event involving Formula E, the FIA, and leaders from the automotive world whereby the foundations will begin to be set for Gen4.

Three rounds into the ongoing season, Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara sits atop the standings.

Next up on the calendar is a double-header in Rome on April 9-10, before the Monaco unveiling and E-Prix at the end of the month.