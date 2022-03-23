Bathurst 6 Hour dark horses racing clock to make grid

CHE Racing is in a race against time to build up its brand-new BMW M2 in time for a shot at outright victory in the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

The team, led by current Triple Eight Super2 driver and 2021 Carrera Cup champion Cameron Hill, is still undertaking major work on the M2 Competition less than a month out from the Easter production car enduro.

BMWs have won every Bathurst 6 Hour held to date, with the M3 and M4 becoming the weapon of choice for those seeking to be the very first to the chequered flag.

However, the CHE trio of Hill himself, 2021 Australian Formula Ford title winner Tom Sargent, and former Supercars racer Dale Brede, is arguably a real threat.

The two-door M2 Competition uses the same engine and drivetrain as the M3 and M4, its twin-turbo three-litre engine producing 500 N m of torque, but is smaller and lighter than those models.

“With the race only a month away the build is still in progress, we have been delayed by supply issues, with parts coming from Germany, USA and England,” said Hill.

“We are hoping to have the car completed in the next fortnight.

“Ultimately, we want to challenge for outright victory, but with little development for this year, we are realistic about our chances. Last year, Tom was driving and I was on the headset and we played a smart race to win Class D and place 15th outright.

“It will be cool to race with Tom as I have been working with him since he started in Formula Ford with us in 2018.

“We believe the M2 Competition could give us an edge over the M3/M4s that have dominated the last few years.

“It’s been a big job; basically been full-time, seven days a week for my dad Colin, for four months now. It is not easy to transform these cars from road to race.

“We also have Dale Brede set to join us. He certainly knows his way around Bathurst having competed many times in the 1000. We think that we have a great driver line-up.

“We will bring our Porsche and Formula Ford crews together to run the car so we know that during the race the crew will be up for the challenge as well.”

Sargent says that after his taste of success in his Toyota 86 in Class D last year, he hopes that the team can iron out any teething problems early.

“I’m really hoping we can get there, run around for the whole race and finish. The car needs laps and that’s what we need to be aiming for,” said Sargent.

“It’s a huge job just to get there, but we hope to get valuable time in the car and put ourselves in a great position for future events.

“The 6 Hour is one of my favourite events. I’ve done it twice and it’s a great atmosphere, relaxed but competitive race meeting.

“There are a bunch of great teams and drivers, but also some really good support categories. It’s a great weekend out.”

A bumper entry list of 70 cars has been released for the 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour, which will be held on Easter, as is tradition.

Stan Sport will carry live and ad-free coverage of the event, which includes Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, on April 16-17.