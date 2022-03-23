> News > National

70-car Bathurst 6 Hour entry list released

By Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 23rd March, 2022 - 6:00am

The 2021 Bathurst 6 Hour

This year’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour is poised to break a Mount Panorama record following confirmation of a 70-car entry list.

Currently, the biggest field to start an enduro at Mount Panorama numbers 64, in the 2017 Bathurst 6 Hour, meaning a new benchmark is in sight.

This year’s field consists of 15 different makes, 34 different models, and more than 160 drivers, spread across eight classes.

The outright winners are expected to come from Class X for ‘Ultimate Performance’ vehicles, which numbers 12 cars including three containing combinations which have already taken victory in the production car enduro.

Shane van Gisbergen will again drive with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen after they triumphed together last year; 2019 victors Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey are joined this time around by Will Davison; and 2018 winners Grant and Iain Sherrin are also back.

Those three crews are among nine entered in either a BMW M3 or M4, which will run with their Motorsport Australia-homologated boost levels this year, with Class X also populated by two BMW M2s and an HSV GTS.

Tim Slade and Brad Carr will share an M3; Jayden Ojeda joins Simon Hodge in an M4; and last year’s Super3 Series winner Nash Morris links with Karl Begg and David Russell in an M4.

Former touring car privateer Wayne Russell will pilot an M3 with sons Aaren and Drew; and Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Steven Ellery likewise with Dalton and Tristan.

Other notables include Tony D’Alberto and Duane West in the aforementioned GTS; Will Brown in a Class A1 Mercedes-AMG A45 with Mark Griffith and Rod Salmon; and John Bowe with Aaron McGill in a Class A1 Ford Falcon GT-F.

Marcos Ambrose will also make a one-off return to racing in a Class A2 Ford Mustang GT with George Miedecke; Tony Quinn and Grant Denyer will pair up in the same model of car; and Tim Blanchard will share a Mach 1 version with brothers Nick and Cameron McLeod.

Nick and Cameron are grandsons of 1987 Bathurst 1000 winner Peter McLeod, who will drive an HSV Astra with their other brother Ben in Class C.

The Lexus RC-F will also make its Bathurst debut, with Steve Owen, Scott Gore, and Keith Bensley to steer the V8-powered coupe in Class A2.

The Bathurst 6 Hour as an event also includes Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

It takes place at Easter, with live and ad-free coverage on Stan Sport on April 16 and 17.

Entry list: 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit

Num Cls Team/Sponsor Driver A Driver B Driver C Car make Car model
1 X TBA Shane Smollen Rob Rubis Shane van Gisbergen BMW M4
4 X Property Investment Store Anthony Soole TBA BMW M4
8 X Car Mods Australia Brad Carr Tim Slade BMW M3
21 X Secure Wealth Advisers Simon Hodges Jayden Ojeda BMW M4
23 X Bruce Lynton BM Service Beric Lynton Tim Leahey Will Davison BMW M3
27 X Sherrin Rentals Grant Sherrin Iain Sherrin BMW M4
40 X Btuned Euro Specialist Karl Begg David Russell Nash Morris BMW M4
58 X Go Karts Go Wayne Russell Drew Russell Aaren Russell BMW M3
90 X TBA Duane West Tony D’Alberto Holden VF GTS
92 X Yellow Pages Race for a Cure Ben Kavich Michael Kavich BMW M2 Competition
99 X Bruce Lynton BM Service Steven Ellery Tristan Ellery Dalton Ellery BMW M3
147 X Tegra Australia Thomas Sargent Cameron Hill Dale Brede BMW M2 Competition
9 A1 Parramatta Vehicle Services Hadrian Morrall Tyler Mecklem Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS
14 A1 Forklogic – Access & Forklift Hire Paul Loiacono Dieter Holzl Alex Holzl Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
19 A1 One World / Griffith Corp Mark Griffith Rod Salmon Will Brown Mercedes AMG A45
24 A1 Airtag / GWR Australia Garth Walden Michael Auld Mercedes A45 AMG
26 A1 Infinium Advisory Chris O’Brien Ben Wilkinson BMW M135i
33 A1 Ranger Lifting Aaron McGill John Bowe Ford Falcon GT-F
45 A1 RAM / GWR Mike Sheargold TBA Mercedes AMG A45
55 A1 SSR Selected Smash Repairs Frank Mammarella Scott Green Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X RS
66 A1 Nova Employment / Full Gas Racing Dimitri Agathos Brianna Wilson Subaru WRX Sti
71 A1 Bargwanna Motorsport Ben Bargwanna Jude Bargwanna Audi TTRS Plus
77 A1 Jack Winter Jack Winter TBA TBA Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS
98 A1 CAC Racing Carey McMahon Chad Parrish George Nakas BMW 1M
118 A1 D A Campbell Transport Dean Campbell Cameron Crick Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS
140 A1 Showtell Mark Caine Michael Caine BMW 1M
171 A1 Team Buccini Racing Paul Buccini Brock Paine BMW M135i
186 A1 Westvic Earthmoving Robert Braune Tony Moloney BMW 1 Series
222 A1 Harding Performance Cem Yucel Iain Salteri Volkswagen Golf R
777 A1 Pomelo Designs/Brypar Matthew Boylan Lachlan Gibbons Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X RS
TBC A1 Kelso Electrical Brad Schumacher TBA Subaru WRX STi
3 A2 Rowell Logistics P/L Nicholas McLeod Cameron McLeod Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang Mach 1
7 A2 Local Legends Tony Quinn Grant Denyer Ford Mustang GT
16 A2 Levitt Motorsports Tony Levitt Jason Simes Ben Walsh Mercedes W204 C63 AMG
25 A2 TBA Coleby Cowham Lindsay Kearns Ford Mustang GT
29 A2 Penrite Racing Darren Forrest Paul Razum Holden HSV Clubsport R8
41 A2 Manteufel Constructions Gary Beggs Jim Manteufel Holden Commodore
44 A2 Nolan Finishes Daniel Clift Ashley Heffernan Holden HSV R8 Clubsport VZ
48 A2 ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd Scott Gore Keith Bensley Steve Owen Lexus RC F
49 A2 Visions Estates Tony Alford Kyle Alford Ford Mustang GT
95 A2 Miedecke Motor Group George Miedecke Marcos Ambrose Ford Mustang GT
151 A2 Casey Accident Repairs Travis Lindorff Adam Lowndes Holden HSV VE GTS
666 A2 Triple 666 Racing Robert Coulthard Trevor Symonds Holden VE GTS
15 B2 Air and Allied Sales Pacific, KCK Lubricants Steve Cox Peter Bray Holden HSV Clubsport R8
73 B2 Crème Insurance/FWG Contracting Matthew Forbes-Wilson Mark Mallard Holden VF SSV 6.0
111 B1 Tem Brimarco James Meaden Richard Davidson Keith Kassulke BMW 335i
10 C Racer Industries Peter McLeod Benjamin McLeod Holden HSV Astra VX-R
13 C Osborne Motorsport Colin Osborne Rick Bates Renault Megane RS 265
20 C Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtees Robin Lacey Matilda Mravicic Peter Lacey VW Scirocco
31 C Osborne Motorsport Josh Haynes Michael Osmond Renault Megane RS 265
47 C OnTrack Motorsport John Fitzgerald Garry Mennell Aaron Zerefos BMW 130i
51 C Air and Allied Sales Pacific, KCK Lubricants Chris Holdt Madeline Stewart David Ling Holden HSV Astra PJ VRX
76 C Levitt Motorsports Luke King Darren Whittington Jarrod Hughes Renault Clio Mk. 4
80 C RX8 Cup Ric Shaw Tom Shaw David Cox (UK) Mazda RX8
84 C AC Store / CP Dental James Hay Paul Ansell Coby Holland VW Scirocco
360 C Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture Jake Camilleri Scott Nicholas Mazda 3 MPS
11 D 11 Racing Murray Dowsett Brad McDonald Mitchell Maddren Subaru BRZ
17 D Mischs Excel Garage Mitchell McGarry Shayne Nowickyi Jayden Wanzek Toyota 86 GTS
36 D Brown Davis Racing Products James Holloway Michael Holloway David Brown Toyota Celica SX
39 D Bow Wow Dog Treats / MGA Insurance Haydn Clark Scott Aho Subaru BRZ
50 D MWM Racing James Keene Michael Sloss Thomas Needham Mini R56
54 D Cars4uS / BPRO Brett Parrish Mitchell Wooller Jaylyn Robotham Toyota 86 GTS
86 D TBA Richard Mork TBA Toyota 86 GTS
121 D Disc Brakes Austalia DBA Jason Walsh Ben Crossland Honda DC 5 Type R
TBC D Arrow Transport Repairs Connor Roberts Lachlan Bloxsom Toyota 86 ZN GTS
2 E LAN Installations Andrew McMaster Dave Worrell Mazda 3 SP25
35 E Road To Bathurst Phil Alexander Scott Freestone Michael Ricketts Mazda 3 SP25
155 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Steve McHugh Michael Hopp Daniel Natoli Suzuki Swift Sport RS416
255 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Ian Cowley Matt Thewlis David Bailey Suzuki Swift Sport RS416
355 E Champ Suzuki Racing Team Ian Aplin Amar Sharma Karlie Buccini Suzuki Swift Sport RS416

