70-car Bathurst 6 Hour entry list released

The 2021 Bathurst 6 Hour
This year’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour is poised to break a Mount Panorama record following confirmation of a 70-car entry list.
Currently, the biggest field to start an enduro at Mount Panorama numbers 64, in the 2017 Bathurst 6 Hour, meaning a new benchmark is in sight.
This year’s field consists of 15 different makes, 34 different models, and more than 160 drivers, spread across eight classes.
The outright winners are expected to come from Class X for ‘Ultimate Performance’ vehicles, which numbers 12 cars including three containing combinations which have already taken victory in the production car enduro.
Shane van Gisbergen will again drive with Rob Rubis and Shane Smollen after they triumphed together last year; 2019 victors Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey are joined this time around by Will Davison; and 2018 winners Grant and Iain Sherrin are also back.
Those three crews are among nine entered in either a BMW M3 or M4, which will run with their Motorsport Australia-homologated boost levels this year, with Class X also populated by two BMW M2s and an HSV GTS.
Tim Slade and Brad Carr will share an M3; Jayden Ojeda joins Simon Hodge in an M4; and last year’s Super3 Series winner Nash Morris links with Karl Begg and David Russell in an M4.
Former touring car privateer Wayne Russell will pilot an M3 with sons Aaren and Drew; and Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Steven Ellery likewise with Dalton and Tristan.
Other notables include Tony D’Alberto and Duane West in the aforementioned GTS; Will Brown in a Class A1 Mercedes-AMG A45 with Mark Griffith and Rod Salmon; and John Bowe with Aaron McGill in a Class A1 Ford Falcon GT-F.
Marcos Ambrose will also make a one-off return to racing in a Class A2 Ford Mustang GT with George Miedecke; Tony Quinn and Grant Denyer will pair up in the same model of car; and Tim Blanchard will share a Mach 1 version with brothers Nick and Cameron McLeod.
Nick and Cameron are grandsons of 1987 Bathurst 1000 winner Peter McLeod, who will drive an HSV Astra with their other brother Ben in Class C.
The Lexus RC-F will also make its Bathurst debut, with Steve Owen, Scott Gore, and Keith Bensley to steer the V8-powered coupe in Class A2.
The Bathurst 6 Hour as an event also includes Round 3 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.
It takes place at Easter, with live and ad-free coverage on Stan Sport on April 16 and 17.
Entry list: 2022 Bathurst 6 Hour, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit
|Num
|Cls
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver A
|Driver B
|Driver C
|Car make
|Car model
|1
|X
|TBA
|Shane Smollen
|Rob Rubis
|Shane van Gisbergen
|BMW
|M4
|4
|X
|Property Investment Store
|Anthony Soole
|TBA
|
|BMW
|M4
|8
|X
|Car Mods Australia
|Brad Carr
|Tim Slade
|
|BMW
|M3
|21
|X
|Secure Wealth Advisers
|Simon Hodges
|Jayden Ojeda
|
|BMW
|M4
|23
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|Beric Lynton
|Tim Leahey
|Will Davison
|BMW
|M3
|27
|X
|Sherrin Rentals
|Grant Sherrin
|Iain Sherrin
|
|BMW
|M4
|40
|X
|Btuned Euro Specialist
|Karl Begg
|David Russell
|Nash Morris
|BMW
|M4
|58
|X
|Go Karts Go
|Wayne Russell
|Drew Russell
|Aaren Russell
|BMW
|M3
|90
|X
|TBA
|Duane West
|Tony D’Alberto
|
|Holden
|VF GTS
|92
|X
|Yellow Pages Race for a Cure
|Ben Kavich
|Michael Kavich
|
|BMW
|M2 Competition
|99
|X
|Bruce Lynton BM Service
|Steven Ellery
|Tristan Ellery
|Dalton Ellery
|BMW
|M3
|147
|X
|Tegra Australia
|Thomas Sargent
|Cameron Hill
|Dale Brede
|BMW
|M2 Competition
|9
|A1
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|Hadrian Morrall
|Tyler Mecklem
|
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X RS
|14
|A1
|Forklogic – Access & Forklift Hire
|Paul Loiacono
|Dieter Holzl
|Alex Holzl
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X
|19
|A1
|One World / Griffith Corp
|Mark Griffith
|Rod Salmon
|Will Brown
|Mercedes
|AMG A45
|24
|A1
|Airtag / GWR Australia
|Garth Walden
|Michael Auld
|
|Mercedes
|A45 AMG
|26
|A1
|Infinium Advisory
|Chris O’Brien
|Ben Wilkinson
|
|BMW
|M135i
|33
|A1
|Ranger Lifting
|Aaron McGill
|John Bowe
|
|Ford
|Falcon GT-F
|45
|A1
|RAM / GWR
|Mike Sheargold
|TBA
|
|Mercedes
|AMG A45
|55
|A1
|SSR Selected Smash Repairs
|Frank Mammarella
|Scott Green
|
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer Evo X RS
|66
|A1
|Nova Employment / Full Gas Racing
|Dimitri Agathos
|Brianna Wilson
|
|Subaru
|WRX Sti
|71
|A1
|Bargwanna Motorsport
|Ben Bargwanna
|Jude Bargwanna
|
|Audi
|TTRS Plus
|77
|A1
|Jack Winter
|Jack Winter
|TBA
|TBA
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X RS
|98
|A1
|CAC Racing
|Carey McMahon
|Chad Parrish
|George Nakas
|BMW
|1M
|118
|A1
|D A Campbell Transport
|Dean Campbell
|Cameron Crick
|
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X RS
|140
|A1
|Showtell
|Mark Caine
|Michael Caine
|
|BMW
|1M
|171
|A1
|Team Buccini Racing
|Paul Buccini
|Brock Paine
|
|BMW
|M135i
|186
|A1
|Westvic Earthmoving
|Robert Braune
|Tony Moloney
|
|BMW
|1 Series
|222
|A1
|Harding Performance
|Cem Yucel
|Iain Salteri
|
|Volkswagen
|Golf R
|777
|A1
|Pomelo Designs/Brypar
|Matthew Boylan
|Lachlan Gibbons
|
|Mitsubishi
|Lancer EVO X RS
|TBC
|A1
|Kelso Electrical
|Brad Schumacher
|TBA
|
|Subaru
|WRX STi
|3
|A2
|Rowell Logistics P/L
|Nicholas McLeod
|Cameron McLeod
|Tim Blanchard
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|7
|A2
|Local Legends
|Tony Quinn
|Grant Denyer
|
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|16
|A2
|Levitt Motorsports
|Tony Levitt
|Jason Simes
|Ben Walsh
|Mercedes
|W204 C63 AMG
|25
|A2
|TBA
|Coleby Cowham
|Lindsay Kearns
|
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|29
|A2
|Penrite Racing
|Darren Forrest
|Paul Razum
|
|Holden HSV
|Clubsport R8
|41
|A2
|Manteufel Constructions
|Gary Beggs
|Jim Manteufel
|
|Holden
|Commodore
|44
|A2
|Nolan Finishes
|Daniel Clift
|Ashley Heffernan
|
|Holden HSV
|R8 Clubsport VZ
|48
|A2
|ASAP Marketing Pty Ltd
|Scott Gore
|Keith Bensley
|Steve Owen
|Lexus
|RC F
|49
|A2
|Visions Estates
|Tony Alford
|Kyle Alford
|
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|95
|A2
|Miedecke Motor Group
|George Miedecke
|Marcos Ambrose
|
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|151
|A2
|Casey Accident Repairs
|Travis Lindorff
|Adam Lowndes
|
|Holden HSV
|VE GTS
|666
|A2
|Triple 666 Racing
|Robert Coulthard
|Trevor Symonds
|
|Holden
|VE GTS
|15
|B2
|Air and Allied Sales Pacific, KCK Lubricants
|Steve Cox
|Peter Bray
|
|Holden HSV
|Clubsport R8
|73
|B2
|Crème Insurance/FWG Contracting
|Matthew Forbes-Wilson
|Mark Mallard
|
|Holden
|VF SSV 6.0
|111
|B1
|Tem Brimarco
|James Meaden
|Richard Davidson
|Keith Kassulke
|BMW
|335i
|10
|C
|Racer Industries
|Peter McLeod
|Benjamin McLeod
|
|Holden HSV
|Astra VX-R
|13
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Colin Osborne
|Rick Bates
|
|Renault
|Megane RS 265
|20
|C
|Gold Coast Embroidery – ozEtees
|Robin Lacey
|Matilda Mravicic
|Peter Lacey
|VW
|Scirocco
|31
|C
|Osborne Motorsport
|Josh Haynes
|Michael Osmond
|
|Renault
|Megane RS 265
|47
|C
|OnTrack Motorsport
|John Fitzgerald
|Garry Mennell
|Aaron Zerefos
|BMW
|130i
|51
|C
|Air and Allied Sales Pacific, KCK Lubricants
|Chris Holdt
|Madeline Stewart
|David Ling
|Holden HSV
|Astra PJ VRX
|76
|C
|Levitt Motorsports
|Luke King
|Darren Whittington
|Jarrod Hughes
|Renault
|Clio Mk. 4
|80
|C
|RX8 Cup
|Ric Shaw
|Tom Shaw
|David Cox (UK)
|Mazda
|RX8
|84
|C
|AC Store / CP Dental
|James Hay
|Paul Ansell
|Coby Holland
|VW
|Scirocco
|360
|C
|Grand Prix Mazda Caboolture
|Jake Camilleri
|Scott Nicholas
|
|Mazda
|3 MPS
|11
|D
|11 Racing
|Murray Dowsett
|Brad McDonald
|Mitchell Maddren
|Subaru
|BRZ
|17
|D
|Mischs Excel Garage
|Mitchell McGarry
|Shayne Nowickyi
|Jayden Wanzek
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|36
|D
|Brown Davis Racing Products
|James Holloway
|Michael Holloway
|David Brown
|Toyota
|Celica SX
|39
|D
|Bow Wow Dog Treats / MGA Insurance
|Haydn Clark
|Scott Aho
|
|Subaru
|BRZ
|50
|D
|MWM Racing
|James Keene
|Michael Sloss
|Thomas Needham
|Mini
|R56
|54
|D
|Cars4uS / BPRO
|Brett Parrish
|Mitchell Wooller
|Jaylyn Robotham
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|86
|D
|TBA
|Richard Mork
|TBA
|
|Toyota
|86 GTS
|121
|D
|Disc Brakes Austalia DBA
|Jason Walsh
|Ben Crossland
|
|Honda
|DC 5 Type R
|TBC
|D
|Arrow Transport Repairs
|Connor Roberts
|Lachlan Bloxsom
|
|Toyota
|86 ZN GTS
|2
|E
|LAN Installations
|Andrew McMaster
|Dave Worrell
|
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|35
|E
|Road To Bathurst
|Phil Alexander
|Scott Freestone
|Michael Ricketts
|Mazda
|3 SP25
|155
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Steve McHugh
|Michael Hopp
|Daniel Natoli
|Suzuki
|Swift Sport RS416
|255
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Ian Cowley
|Matt Thewlis
|David Bailey
|Suzuki
|Swift Sport RS416
|355
|E
|Champ Suzuki Racing Team
|Ian Aplin
|Amar Sharma
|Karlie Buccini
|Suzuki
|Swift Sport RS416
