Williams extends Chadwick academy deal

Williams Racing has announced an extension for Jamie Chadwick’s involvement in its driver academy.

The programme will see the 23-year-old work closely with the Formula 1 team, including simulator work.

Having missed out a seat in FIA Formula 2 or Formula 3 for this year, Chadwick has returned to the W Series with Jenner Racing, having taken the title in the first two editions of the all-female single-seater competition.

The Brit voiced her excitement about continuing with Williams, which is this year fielding Alex Albon alongside Nicholas Latifi in F1.

“I’m delighted to continue working with the Williams team,” said Chadwick.

“I’ve had a lot of support from everyone there throughout the last three years and the simulator work I’ve done has been hugely valuable for my race preparation.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my programme throughout the 2022 season and I know that the team will be cheering me on during my upcoming 2022 W Series campaign; I’m really proud to continue representing the Williams name on the grid.”

Williams Racing sporting director Sven Smeets hailed Chadwick as an inspirational figure.

“We are incredibly pleased that Jamie will continue to be part of our team,” said Smeets.

“Her immensely impressive performance in the 2021 W Series Championship only reinforced our appreciation for her talent and skill, and we were delighted to play a part in her commendable success.

“Jamie’s role in promoting female inclusion in motorsport continues to be both hugely important and admirable; she is a fantastic ambassador for the sport, and we are looking forward to working with her throughout the 2022 season.”

The 2022 W Series will open at the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix in May.