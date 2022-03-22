Waters has ‘unfinished business’ at Symmons Plains

Cameron Waters returns to Tasmania this weekend with a point to prove.

The #6 Monster Energy Ford Mustang was the car to beat over a single-lap during Supercars’ 2021 visit to Symmons Plains, only for things to go horribly wrong in all three races.

On each occasion, Waters was crippled by poor tyre life, meaning he was unable to convert a hat-trick of front-row starts into even a single podium.

The 2020 Supercars Championship runner-up is optimistic of a more positive showing this time around.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on track in Tassie,” Waters said.

“Obviously last year we had really good one lap pace and scored a couple poles, but we didn’t have any trophies to show for it so there’s a bit of unfinished business there for us.

“We’ve learned quite a bit and changed quite a bit since we raced there last year, and it’s always important to get on top of the car on these sprint weekends so hopefully we can start the weekend strong and carry that momentum through.

“Sydney was pretty tough for us, but I was really happy with how we battled back and got some decent points out of the weekend.

“If we can start off the weekend in the window I think we’ll be in for a strong weekend.”

It’s an outlook shared by Tickford Racing team principal Tim Edwards.

“We had some strong points there last year but also found some weaknesses which we’ve worked hard to address in the last 12 months, and the Super Soft tyre being used there adds a whole other element to things, so it should be a fascinating weekend and hopefully one we find ourselves on top of starting on Saturday,” said Edwards.

Opening practice for Round 2 of the Repco Supercars Championship is due to commence on Saturday at 09:50 local time/AEDT.