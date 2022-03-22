Sponsor continuity for Supercars grid in Tasmania

The Repco Supercars Championship grid will look largely unchanged when it rolls out onto Symmons Plains International Raceway for the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint this weekend.

The opening round of the Supercars season at Sydney Motorsport Park came with a handful of short-term sponsorship arrangements across several teams.

Headlining those was Tickford Racing’s James Courtney, who lost Boost Mobile as the naming rights sponsor on the #5 Ford Mustang.

Instead, Courtney carried backing from four-wheel-drive accessories retailer Opposite Lock on what was initially expected to be a one-round deal.

However, the white, black, and red livery will remain on the 2010 Supercars champion’s car this weekend in Tasmania.

Likewise, Scott Pye will have continuity in the colours of Japanese watchmaker Seiko.

The brand has long been a minor sponsor of Team 18, the Sydney SuperNight marking the first time the company has taken naming rights on a car.

Speedcafe.com understands the #20 Holden ZB Commodore will carry a new primary backer at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, the third event on the Supercars calendar.

Entering the second half of previously announced two-round deals, Subway will remain on the #76 of Garry Jacobson at PremiAir Racing while Brad Jones Racing’s Macauley Jones will continue with Automotive Superstore on the #96.

Brad Jones Racing will reveal a new livery for Middy’s Electrical-backed driver Bryce Fullwood on the eve of the Tasmania SuperSprint.

The team ran a special livery at the Winton Motor Raceway pre-season test and the Sydney SuperNight.

It’s expected the new look will remain for the rest of the season.

The Tasmania SuperSprint takes place across March 25-27, with Supercars on track on Saturday and Sunday.