Ngatoa joins Aussie Racing Cars field

Kaleb Ngatoa will contest this weekend’s Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series round at Supercars’ Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint.

The New Zealander is best-known for his exploits in open-wheelers, qualifying on pole position for the 2021 New Zealand Grand Prix in a field which included eventual race winner Shane van Gisbergen, and winning two S5000 races last year.

He will have a roof over his head this weekend at Symmons Plains when he climbs into a Euro GT model Aussie Racing Car sporting the branding of category owner Tony Quinn’s Local Legends Meat Snacks.

Ngatoa tested the car at Queensland Raceway, also owned by Quinn, in recent days.

“I’m really excited to join the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Championship for a round at Symmons Plains,” he said.

“It’s a really cool opportunity to be able to jump in one of these awesome little race cars. I’ve watched them many times and they always looked like heaps of fun.

“I did a test session up at Tony Quinn’s Queensland Raceway and I have to say they are awesome to drive. I can’t wait to get stuck into it and have some fun in Tassie.

“A massive thank you to Tony Quinn and Local Legends Meat Snacks for putting this opportunity together for me.

“I’m looking forward to it and seeing what the future holds for working with Aussie Race Cars, Tony Quinn and Local Legends.”

Aussie Racing Cars will run a typical four-race format at Symmons Plains, with Practice and Qualifying this Friday for what is set to be a 25-car field.

Tom Hayman leads the series after Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park, earlier this month.

Entry list: Round 2, Symmons Plains International Raceway