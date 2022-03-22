Free-to-air coverage for revived Adelaide 500

The newly revived Adelaide 500 will be broadcast on the Seven Network as part of a blockbuster free-to-air finish to the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship, well-placed sources have confirmed to Speedcafe.com.

Having faced extinction after its axing in late-2020, the popular street circuit event will make a stunning return per the election promise of new South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.

The Adelaide 500 will be held on December 1-4 as the season finale, which will be a fitting location for Holden’s last ever race in Supercars.

With Adelaide’s addition to the free-to-air schedule, the final three events of 2022 – and five of the last seven – will feature on Seven.

Those will be: Townsville in July, Sandown in August, the Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 500 in October, and Adelaide.

The latter effectively replaces Newcastle in the original plan, with the New South Wales street circuit almost certain to drop off the calendar until finally returning as the championship’s 2023 season-opener.

Supercars’ television rights agreement involves six annual free-to-air rounds (Round 1 in Sydney was the other for 2022), with Fox Sports the exclusive broadcaster for the remainder – besides the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, which belongs to Network 10.

There is more competition than ever in the Australian motorsport broadcast landscape, with Stan Sport investing heavily in the market this year to secure rights to a number of categories including IndyCar and the Australian Racing Group’s SpeedSeries (headlined by Supercheap Auto TCR Australia).

Round 2 of the Supercars Championship, the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint, takes place this coming weekend.