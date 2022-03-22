Coulthard commits to TCR Easter event

Fabian Coulthard will look to capitalise on his newfound momentum by again extending his Supercheap Auto TCR Australia campaign.

Coulthard has competed in the opening two rounds of the season aboard a Stan Sport-backed Wall Racing Honda.

After a tough start at Symmons Plains, he starred last weekend at Phillip Island, winning the final two races of the event.

Now fourth in the standings, he’s been announced for another one-round deal.

That will see him race at Mount Panorama on the Easter long weekend (April 15-17), when TCR forms part of the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour event.

“It’s great to be back for Bathurst. We’re having a lot of fun doing it and winning so trophies, so for me, it’s a win-win,” said Coulthard, who will co-drive for Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Bathurst 1000 later in the year.

“For me, Bathurst is the unknown. I’ll have to go away and collate all of the information that I can to try and get the information myself to see what the cars are like there.

“There’s no substitute for driving it. I went on iRacing earlier to drive a TCR car at Phillip Island, and it turns out it’s similar, but not perfectly accurate as I would have liked, so I’ll just get a feel for it.”

Coulthard reflected positively on his Phillip Island successes. The Victorian venue has tended to be a happy hunting ground for the 39-year-old, who also won the most recent Supercars race there in 2019.

“It feels good,” he said.

“The first one was a reverse grid, so it was nice to win, but nice to win outright when all of the quick guys were at the front.

“I had a great battle with Will Brown at the front in that final race. It was nice, clean and fair, so it was good to come away with the win.”

Stan director of sport Ben Kimber was only too happy to continue his support of Coulthard.

“What a weekend for Fabian and the Stan Sport Honda at Phillip Island. Two race wins and he has moved up to fourth in the standings. He did an excellent job,” said Kimber.

“Mount Panorama is such a special place for drivers, teams and fans, and we definitely wanted to ensure that we had Fabian back in our car in TCR at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

“This is an event that is growing by stature every year, and we are looking forward to bringing it into the homes of Australian sports fans like you’ve never seen before.”

Stan Sport is the exclusive broadcast partner of the Australian Racing Group’s SpeedSeries, which incorporates all seven TCR Australia rounds this year.