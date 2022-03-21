Winton puts Supercars tickets on sale

Tickets for the fifth event of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship, the Winton SuperSprint, have gone on sale.

Promoted by the Benalla Auto Club, tickets for the May 20-22 event have been released via Ticketebo.

General admission, corporate hospitality, and camping tickets are available for this year’s event at Winton Motor Raceway.

Although the event will run for three days, Supercars will only be on track Saturday and Sunday.

The championship will be supported by Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, the Australian Formula Ford Championship, Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, Haltech V8 SuperUtes Series, and the Precision National Sports Sedan Series.

All attendees 12 years or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and may be asked to provide proof of vaccination status, otherwise provide an authorised medical exemption.

The release of tickets goes some way to alleviating fears the event might be postponed or cancelled; there had been chatter that Newcastle might take Winton’s place on the 2022 calendar.

The broader schedule is beginning to look more stable thanks to the easing of travel restrictions, particularly with relation to Wanneroo Raceway and Pukekohe Park Raceway.

The former itself had tickets go on sale earlier this month.

When, or if, the Newcastle East Street Circuit might fit back onto the 2022 calendar remains to be seen.