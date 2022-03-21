> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Texas IndyCar race highlights

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 21st March, 2022 - 10:05am

Highlights of the Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race, which Josef Newgarden won by less than a tenth of a second.

