Results: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 21st March, 2022 - 3:55am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 57
2 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +5.598s
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +9.675s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +11.211s
5 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +14.754s
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +16.119s
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +19.423s
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +20.386s
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +22.390s
10 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo F1 Team +23.064s
11 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +32.574s
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +45.873s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +53.932s
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +54.975s
15 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +56.335s
16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +61.795s
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team +63.829s
18 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing DNF
19 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing DNF
20 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF

