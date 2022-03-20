> News > Formula 1

Results: Bahrain Grand Prix, Qualifying

Sunday 20th March, 2022 - 3:23am
Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q2
1 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:31.471 1:30.932 1:30.558
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:31.785 1:30.757 1:30.681
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:31.567 1:30.787 1:30.687
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:32.311 1:31.008 1:30.921
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:32.285 1:31.048 1:31.238
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:31.919 1:31.717 1:31.560
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:31.955 1:31.461 1:31.808
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:32.346 1:31.621 1:32.195
9 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:32.269 1:31.252 1:32.216
10 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.096 1:31.635 1:32.338
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:32.041 1:31.782
12 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:32.380 1:31.998
13 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:32.239 1:32.008
14 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:32.726 1:32.664
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:32.493 1:33.543
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:32.750
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 1:32.777
18 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:32.945
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:33.032
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:33.634

