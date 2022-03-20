> News > Formula 1

Results: Bahrain Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 20th March, 2022 - 12:18am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 14 1:32.544
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 15 1:32.640 +0.096s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 19 1:32.791 +0.247s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 18 1:32.935 +0.391s
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 19 1:33.053 +0.509s
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 14 1:33.121 +0.577s
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 14 1:33.437 +0.893s
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 20 1:33.733 +1.189s
9 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo F1 Team 17 1:33.880 +1.336s
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 13 1:33.920 +1.376s
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 17 1:33.955 +1.411s
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 17 1:33.971 +1.427s
13 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:34.176 +1.632s
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 16 1:34.295 +1.751s
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 19 1:34.378 +1.834s
16 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 1:34.628 +2.084s
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 14 1:34.868 +2.324s
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 15 1:34.957 +2.413s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 13 1:35.667 +3.123s

