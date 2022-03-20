Marquez to hospital after monster warm up highside

Marc Marquez has been taken to hospital for a check-up after a monster highside in the Warm Up session for the Indonesian MotoGP.

Marquez was hurled into the air after the rear end of his Repsol Honda stepped out in a big way through Turn 7 of the Mandalika International Street Circuit.

He was able to walk away, but has now been sent for further examination.

After his fall, @marcmarquez93 has been taken to Mataram hospital for further checks. — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) March 20, 2022

Fabio Quartararo, who qualified on pole, set the pace again on his Monster Energy Yamaha.

Marquez, assuming he is fit, is set to start 14th this afternoon.

Race start is scheduled for 18:00 AEDT.