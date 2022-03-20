> News > Bikes

Marquez to hospital after monster warm up highside

By Daniel Herrero

Sunday 20th March, 2022 - 2:56pm

Picture: MotoGP television world feed

Marc Marquez has been taken to hospital for a check-up after a monster highside in the Warm Up session for the Indonesian MotoGP.

Marquez was hurled into the air after the rear end of his Repsol Honda stepped out in a big way through Turn 7 of the Mandalika International Street Circuit.

He was able to walk away, but has now been sent for further examination.

Fabio Quartararo, who qualified on pole, set the pace again on his Monster Energy Yamaha.

Marquez, assuming he is fit, is set to start 14th this afternoon.

Race start is scheduled for 18:00 AEDT.

