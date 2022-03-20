Herne grabs victory in Trans Am Race 3 at Phillip Island

Nathan Herne has run away with victory in Race 3 of Round 2 of the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series at Phillip Island.

Herne passed Owen Kelly in the early stages and went on to finish 4.9215ss clear of his Garry Rogers Motorsport team-mate after 13 laps of racing, with Cody Burcher inheriting third after a late problem for Tim Brook.

Kelly started from first position by virtue of cumulative round points and led the field into the first corner, with Herne taking over second position and Brook dropping to third.

Herne applied major pressure to the former Supercars and NASCAR pilot until he got underneath Car #73 as they ran through Lukey Heights on Lap 3, after which he pulled away.

Car #1 led by 1.5s at the completion of Lap 4, and had doubled that figure after another five tours of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, while Brook continued to tail Kelly in the battle for the minor placings.

As Herne eased to victory, Brook began to slow with just a lap remaining and ultimately limped to the chequered flag in 10th position.

Burcher was the key beneficiary, with Lochie Dalton ending up fourth, from Brett Holdsworth, Nash Morris, Jon McCorkindale, Kyle Gurton, and Edan Thornburrow.

Dalton and Nic Caroll had been in an entertaining stoush for fourth until the latter was caught out by a lapped car when he jammed on the brakes at Doohan Corner on Lap 7 and went sailing off the track.

Carroll would eventually finish 11th, while Jett Johnson was among the DNFs after sustaining early damage in the pack at the Turn 4 Hairpin.

Round 3 takes place on April 15-17 as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour event, which will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Results to follow