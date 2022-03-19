Supercheap Auto launches pit lane ‘Clubhouse’ for TCR fans

Racegoers at every TCR Australia round this year will have access to the best seats in the house thanks to series naming rights partner, Supercheap Auto.

Launching at this weekend’s SpeedSeries round as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships at Phillip Island, the Supercheap Auto Clubhouse is a new pit garage activation designed to bring fans to the boundary of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Located among the pit garages of TCR teams, the Supercheap Auto Clubhouse gives fans the chance to experience the action just metres away from pit lane, and in the comfort of an ‘ultimate garage’ fit out with couches, television screens and drinks on hand.

The Clubhouse also offers a range of immersive experiences for fans, including displays of a TCR race engine and turbocharger, appearances from TCR and S5000 drivers as well as photo opportunities with a TCR race winner’s trophy.

Fans can also pick up free Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series posters and stickers from the Clubhouse.

Entry to the Clubhouse is open to all Supercheap Auto Club members, with all fans able to gain access by showing your Supercheap Auto Club card or by becoming a Club member – free of charge on entry, no secret handshakes required.

Supercheap Auto sponsorship manager Justin Murray said, “The Supercheap Auto Clubhouse gives fans an exclusive look at the action right on the boundary of play, making the experience at race events even more super.

“Fans can come in and hang out, watch the racing on TV or take advantage of the bird’s eye view of the cars going past right in front of them.

“The Supercheap Auto Clubhouse also offers interactive displays and a long list of special guests who will be visiting the Clubhouse during race weekends.”

TCR Australia’s general manager of commercial and partnerships, Nestora Strintzos, hailed the initiative as a “fantastic opportunity” for fans.

“Our valued partner Supercheap Auto recently launched its new brand identity ‘Make It Super’, and they are certainly making the event experience super for fans of TCR Australia,” he said.

“Being able to sit back in the Supercheap Auto Clubhouse and take in the sensory experience of live pit and track activity is a fantastic opportunity for our fans, and adds to the accessibility and value of attending a TCR round.

“We look forward to working with the great team at Supercheap Auto to bring the Clubhouse to life this season, and encourage fans to get to the track and take in a session or race from this awesome vantage point.”

Audi driver Jay Hanson won a bruising Race 1 of the Phillip Island round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Two more races follow tomorrow, as part of another six hours of live and ad-free coverage from 11:00 AEDT on Stan Sport.