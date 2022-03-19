> News > Formula 1

Results: Bahrain GP, Free Practice 2

Saturday 19th March, 2022 - 3:21am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 20 1:31.936
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 19 1:32.023 +0.087s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 21 1:32.520 +0.584s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 24 1:32.529 +0.593s
5 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 23 1:32.877 +0.941s
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 29 1:32.951 +1.015s
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 20 1:32.958 +1.022s
8 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 23 1:33.085 +1.149s
9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:33.144 +1.208s
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 22 1:33.183 +1.247s
11 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 26 1:33.280 +1.344s
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 24 1:33.360 +1.424s
13 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:33.621 +1.685s
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:33.789 +1.853s
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo F1 Team 26 1:33.953 +2.017s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:33.958 +2.022s
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 27 1:34.061 +2.125s
18 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 12 1:34.166 +2.230s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 27 1:34.486 +2.550s
20 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 21 1:34.735 +2.799s

