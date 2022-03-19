> News > Formula 1

Results: Bahrain GP, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 19th March, 2022 - 12:23am
Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 22 1:34.193
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 21 1:34.557 +0.364s
3 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:34.611 +0.418s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:34.629 +0.436s
5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 21 1:34.742 +0.549s
6 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 21 1:34.814 +0.621s
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 16 1:34.943 +0.750s
8 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 13 1:35.000 +0.807s
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 19 1:35.028 +0.835s
10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 22 1:35.050 +0.857s
11 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo F1 Team 19 1:35.053 +0.860s
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 14 1:35.151 +0.958s
13 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 14 1:35.644 +1.451s
14 27 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:35.815 +1.622s
15 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 16 1:35.923 +1.730s
16 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 21 1:36.304 +2.111s
17 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 19 1:36.402 +2.209s
18 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 22 1:36.536 +2.343s
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 1:36.804 +2.611s
20 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 2

