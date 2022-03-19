Grid penalty for Morbidelli in Indonesian MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli has been handed a grid penalty at the Indonesian MotoGP due to a breach of practice start procedures.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider, who crashed early in Qualifying 2 at Mandalika, had been set to start from 12th but has now been relegated three positions.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) is one of the beneficiaries, moving from 15th to 14th after he crashed twice in Qualifying 1.

Luca Marini inherits Morbidelli’s spot on Row 4 and his Mooney VR46 team-mate Marco Bezzecchi slides across from the middle of Row 5 to 13th on the grid.

More to follow