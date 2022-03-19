Grid box changes in Bahrain to aid visibility

Changes have been made to the grid boxes in Sakhir ahead of Sunday’s season opening Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

A note from race director Niels Wittich to teams advised the yellow line used by drivers to align their cars at the race start have been extended.

“To give a better visibility to all drivers during the practice starts after Free Practice 3, the yellow line at each the grid position has been extended up to 4 metres,” the note outlined.

New technical regulations for 2022 have resulted in drastically different cars, with heavily revised aerodynamics and larger wheels.

The latter of these changes has had a notable impact for drivers as cars now sport 18-inch wheels with tyres that are six centimetres taller than those used last year.

Add in the bodywork that has been added over the top of front wheels to control the airflow and lateral visibility has been reduced.

Extending the yellow line is therefore a means of overcoming those obstacles as the new season begins.

The Bahrain Grand Prix gets underway at 02:00 AEDT on Monday morning.