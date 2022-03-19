Astuti doubles up in Formula Ford at Phillip Island

Valentino Astuti is two wins from two races to open Round 2 of the Australian Formula Ford Series at the Phillip Island Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships event.

The Sonic Motor Racing Services driver was in lead group throughout Race 2, briefly taking the lead on Lap 3 before grabbing it for good when he rounded up James Piszcyk at Doohan Corner on Lap 7.

Cameron McLeod climbed to second by the time the chequered flag flew after 10 laps, having initially been in a battle for fifth with Jude Bargwanna before they caught the quartet up front.

Cody Donald, Piszcyk, and Clay Richards rounded out the top five, while Bargwanna was a DNF after a wild incident at the start of the final lap.

He was approaching Doohan Corner three-wide with McLeod and Winston Smith before making contact with the latter which sent both spinning and damaged his #79 machine.

Earlier in Race 1, Astuti prevailed from pole position, edging Piszcyk, Smith, Jordyn Sinni, and Conor Somers.

The weekend’s third and final encounter takes place tomorrow from 10:35 local time/AEDT.