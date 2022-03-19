Adelaide 500 medal tally: Every podium finisher

Shane van Gisbergen, Jamie Whincup and Scott McLaughlin on the 2020 Adelaide 500
Fourty-six races. Fourteen winners. Twenty-eight podium finishers.
The South Australian state election today may well decide if this Adelaide 500 list is ever added to again.
Some 502 days ago, South Australian opposition leader Peter Malinauskas signed a memorandum of understanding to revive the Adelaide 500 if he was to be elected as the state’s 47th premier.
That MoU was signed shortly after the event’s axing had been announced, and has created an unusually strong interest in South Australian politics ever since among the motorsport community.
Well, the time has come.
Malinauskas has progressively strengthened his position to now have promised to bring back the South Australian Motorsport Board, and to deliver a 2022 Adelaide 500 on December 1-4, if elected.
Having been the home of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from 1985-95, Adelaide first hosted a Supercars Championship event in 1999.
It remained a popular fixture on the calendar until its most recent running in 2020 – the last Supercars event before the COVID-19 pandemic swept Australia.
No driver has been more successful at the venue than Jamie Whincup, as seen below, but a wide array of names have walked away from the City of Churches with silverware.
Among the most remarkable results was Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport’s only win in Supercars, achieved by Nick Percat in the extreme wet in 2016, and the sole podium of Paul Weel’s main game career, in 2003.
Check out the full list of Adelaide 500 podium finishers below.
Will there ever be another name added? We might find out as soon as tonight…
|Driver
|First
|Second
|Third
|Total podiums
|Jamie Whincup
|11
|4
|4
|19
|Craig Lowndes
|6
|3
|5
|14
|Shane van Gisbergen
|5
|1
|6
|12
|Marcos Ambrose
|5
|
|1
|6
|Mark Skaife
|4
|2
|1
|7
|James Courtney
|3
|6
|2
|11
|Scott McLaughlin
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Garth Tander
|3
|1
|8
|12
|Will Davison
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Rick Kelly
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Todd Kelly
|1
|2
|
|3
|Fabian Coulthard
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Jason Bright
|1
|
|2
|3
|Nick Percat
|1
|
|
|1
|Steven Richards
|
|3
|1
|4
|Russell Ingall
|
|2
|2
|4
|Mark Winterbottom
|
|2
|2
|4
|Chaz Mostert
|
|2
|2
|4
|Lee Holdsworth
|
|2
|1
|3
|Greg Murphy
|
|2
|
|2
|Steven Johnson
|
|1
|1
|2
|Cameron Waters
|
|1
|1
|2
|Glenn Seton
|
|1
|
|1
|Michael Caruso
|
|1
|
|1
|David Reynolds
|
|1
|
|1
|Jason Bargwanna
|
|
|1
|1
|Paul Weel
|
|
|1
|1
|Cameron McConville
|
|
|1
|1
