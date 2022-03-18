What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Phillip Island in 2021. Picture: Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series
It is a huge weekend of motorsport coming up on Stan Sport, and this is how you can catch all the action.
Stan Sport’s slate of motorsport over the next three days includes the IndyCar Series, the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Australian Superbike Championship, and MXGP.
SpeedSeries at Phillip Island
The Australian Racing Group’s SpeedSeries makes up the bulk of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships programme at Phillip Island.
In addition to the qualifying and all three races which make up Round 2 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Stan Sport’s exclusively live and ad-free coverage includes Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, and S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, plus Race 2 of the Australian Formula Ford Series’ second round.
There will be six hours of coverage on Saturday and again on Sunday.
|Saturday, March 19
|
|11:00 AEDT
|Saturday Stan Sport stream
|Sunday, March 20
|
|11:00 AEDT
|Sunday Stan Sport stream
The 2021 Texas IndyCar event
IndyCar Series at Texas Motor Speedway
Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of IndyCar’s second event of the year kicks in with Qualifying on Sunday morning (AEDT), and also includes final practice later in the day, before Monday morning’s (AEDT) 248-lap race.
IndyCar session times
|Sunday, March 20
|
|
|02:00 AEDT
|Practice 1
|
|05:00 AEDT
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport
|08:00 AEDT
|Practice 2
|Live on Stan Sport
|Monday, March 21
|
|
|03:45 AEDT
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 03:30 AEDT
FIA World Endurance Championship at Sebring
The 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship starts this weekend with the 1000 Miles of Sebring, which starts on Saturday morning at 03:00 AEDT.
|Saturday, March 19
|
|02:30 AEDT
|Stan Sport stream
Australian Superbike Championship at Queensland Raceway
Big-time two-wheel competition graces Ipswich, with both races in Round 2 of the Australian Superbike Championship, plus action in the junior classes, on Stan Sport this Sunday.
|Sunday, March 20
|
|13:00 AEDT
|Stan Sport stream
MXGP at Patagonia
Round 3 of MXGP takes the field to Argentina, and both races will be streamed live on Stan Sport.
|Monday, March 21
|
|
|02:00 AEDT
|Race 1
|Live on Stan Sport
|05:00 AEDT
|Race 2
|Live on Stan Sport
