What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

It is a huge weekend of motorsport coming up on Stan Sport, and this is how you can catch all the action.

Stan Sport’s slate of motorsport over the next three days includes the IndyCar Series, the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Australian Superbike Championship, and MXGP.

SpeedSeries at Phillip Island

The Australian Racing Group’s SpeedSeries makes up the bulk of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships programme at Phillip Island.

In addition to the qualifying and all three races which make up Round 2 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Stan Sport’s exclusively live and ad-free coverage includes Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, and S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, plus Race 2 of the Australian Formula Ford Series’ second round.

There will be six hours of coverage on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Saturday, March 19 11:00 AEDT Saturday Stan Sport stream Sunday, March 20 11:00 AEDT Sunday Stan Sport stream

IndyCar Series at Texas Motor Speedway

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of IndyCar’s second event of the year kicks in with Qualifying on Sunday morning (AEDT), and also includes final practice later in the day, before Monday morning’s (AEDT) 248-lap race.

IndyCar session times

Sunday, March 20 02:00 AEDT Practice 1 05:00 AEDT Qualifying Live on Stan Sport 08:00 AEDT Practice 2 Live on Stan Sport Monday, March 21 03:45 AEDT Race Live on Stan Sport from 03:30 AEDT

FIA World Endurance Championship at Sebring

The 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship starts this weekend with the 1000 Miles of Sebring, which starts on Saturday morning at 03:00 AEDT.

Saturday, March 19 02:30 AEDT Stan Sport stream

Australian Superbike Championship at Queensland Raceway

Big-time two-wheel competition graces Ipswich, with both races in Round 2 of the Australian Superbike Championship, plus action in the junior classes, on Stan Sport this Sunday.

Sunday, March 20 13:00 AEDT Stan Sport stream

MXGP at Patagonia

Round 3 of MXGP takes the field to Argentina, and both races will be streamed live on Stan Sport.