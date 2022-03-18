Phillip Island Wrap: Golding bags S5000 pole

S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship

James Golding has qualified on pole position for Round 2 of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at Phillip Island by a margin of more than four tenths of a second.

After an early red flag, before anyone had the chance to set a lap time, Golding regularly moved the benchmark.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver was second-quickest after the first flyers on a 1:26.3566s but eventually got down to a 1:24.8126s before pitting in the final two minutes of the session.

Team BRM’s Joey Mawson was best of the rest on a 1:25.2496s, with Cooper Webster (Versa Motorsport) third on a 1:25.5222s and Kaleb Ngatoa (Team BRM) fourth on a 1:25.5449s.

Rounding out the nine-car field were championship leader Tim Macrow, Zane Goddard, Blake Purdie, Shae Davies, and Adam Garwood.

Races 1 and 2 take place tomorrow at 12:00 and 15:30 local time/AEDT, as part of the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships.

Australian Formula Ford Series

Valentino Astuti has pipped Winston Smith to pole position for Round 2 of the Australian Formula Ford Series.

In a top 10 covered by less than one second, Astuti went as fast as a 1:37.9366s and Smith a 1:37.9487s.

Cody Donald, who is one point off the series lead, qualified third on a 1:38.1233s and will be joined on Row 2 for the start of Race 1 by James Piszcyk.

Cameron McLeod went fifth-fastest and is due to start alongside series leader Jordyn Sinni.

The rest of the top 10 was Jude Bargwanna, Clay Richards, Kye Cavedon, and Xavier Kokai.

Races 1 and 2 will be held tomorrow from 09:05 and 13:10 local time/AEDT.

Turtle Wax Trans Am Series

Ben Grice topped practice for Round 2 of the National Trans Am Series, going at least half a second quicker than anyone else.

The majority of the field set their respective fastest laps in Practice 1, including Grice and Nathan Herne, the former clocking a 1:34.3642s and the latter a personal-best 1:34.9100s.

Owen Kelly, Kyle Gurton, and Nic Caroll rounded out the top five, series leader Tim Brook was seventh on a 1:35.8609s, and TA2 Round 1 winner Nash Morris ended up ninth-quickest on combined times on a 1:36.5467s in the Supercheap Auto car.

The Trans Ams are next on track tomorrow at 10:10 local time/AEDT for Qualifying, followed by Race 1 at 14:55.

Other competitions

Practice for Round 2 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series was topped by Melbourne Performance Centre Audi driver Jay Hanson.

An Audi was also fastest in Qualifying 2 for Round 1 of Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, in the hands of Chaz Mostert, while Trophy class Nissan driver Brett Hobson bagged pole for Race 1.