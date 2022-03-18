> News > Formula 1

LIVE: Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 18th March, 2022 - 10:30pm

Tune into Mobil 1 Live Updates from Bahrain International Circuit for the opening round of the highly-anticipated 2022 Formula 1 season.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]